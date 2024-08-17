Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.