AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
AlloVir Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
AlloVir Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.