Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.43

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.43 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38.25 ($0.49). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 868,090 shares trading hands.

Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £199.47 million, a PE ratio of -615.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

