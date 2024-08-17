Alliance Global Partners Cuts Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target to $5.50

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

