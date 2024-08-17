Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,858. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
