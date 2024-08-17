Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,858. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

