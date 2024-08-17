Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.28 and last traded at $79.39. 4,199,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,467,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.