Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

BABA opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

