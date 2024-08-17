Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $960.14 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,337,063 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

