Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.30

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$14.74. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 5,402 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Algoma Central Trading Down 0.3 %
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 45.78%.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
