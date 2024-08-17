Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $38.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

