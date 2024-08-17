Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albemarle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.95.
Albemarle Trading Up 0.3 %
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.