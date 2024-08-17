Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

