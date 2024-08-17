Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

