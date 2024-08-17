Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.71 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $22.71 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007721 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 574.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

