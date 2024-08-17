Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $56.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00070147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007819 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

