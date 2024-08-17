Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.36 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

