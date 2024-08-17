AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.3 %

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 287,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.43%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

