Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

