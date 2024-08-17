Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,165 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $960,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. 31,057,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

