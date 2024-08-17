Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Insider Todd S. Thomson Sells 18,750 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACTU stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.16.
About Actuate Therapeutics
