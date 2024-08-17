Achain (ACT) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

