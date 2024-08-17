Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.92. 2,288,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.84. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

