Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $326.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.84. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

