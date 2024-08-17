Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

