abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.34

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.34 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 57.80 ($0.74). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 55.30 ($0.71), with a volume of 1,473,675 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £209.67 million, a P/E ratio of -239.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.34.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.13%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Property Income Trust

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Bane bought 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,136.62). 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

