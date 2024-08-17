ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on September 25th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5058 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.08.
