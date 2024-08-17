ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on September 25th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5058 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

