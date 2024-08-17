Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.