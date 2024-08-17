A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $579.81

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.81 ($7.40) and traded as high as GBX 645.36 ($8.24). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.17), with a volume of 48,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.75) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.41. The company has a market cap of £710.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($23,002.75). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($23,002.75). Also, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 11,957 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($94,807.16). Insiders have bought 15,968 shares of company stock worth $9,279,377 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

