8,664 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,136,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.