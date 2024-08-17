728 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $420,720,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.48. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.