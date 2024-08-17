71,572 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Trading Up 0.2 %

RBLX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,313. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

