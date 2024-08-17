600 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,200,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.19. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

