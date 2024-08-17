5,494 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 14,168,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

