5,269 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $79.58. 279,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,271. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
