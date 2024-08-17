4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,633,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,534,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 1,917,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.88.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

