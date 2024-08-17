4J Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,092,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.87. 433,324 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

