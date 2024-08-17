3,542 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 11,540,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

