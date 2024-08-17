31,976 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. Insight Enterprises makes up about 1.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.05. The stock had a trading volume of 205,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

