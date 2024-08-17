3,142 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.32. 3,791,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

