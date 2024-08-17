30,000 Shares in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Genelux as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Genelux by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genelux alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Thursday.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,716. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.57.

About Genelux

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.