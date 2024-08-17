29,821 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 3,224,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.