2,701 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

