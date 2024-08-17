2,417 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 745.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

DJUL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.31. 17,571 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

