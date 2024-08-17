22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
22nd Century Group Stock Performance
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
