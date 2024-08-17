22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.