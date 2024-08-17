1,259 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 5,610,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,708. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

