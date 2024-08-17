11,278 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 176,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

