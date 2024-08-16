Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.15

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 236176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $555.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

