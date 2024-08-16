Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $169,510.72 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,510.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 367,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

