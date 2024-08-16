Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZSHGY opened at $13.36 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

