Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

Shares of Zhibao Technology stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Zhibao Technology has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

